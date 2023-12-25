Households celebrate Yuletide in darkness despite 4,591Mw generation

Adebayo Adelabu

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor & Obas Esiedesa

Despite the increase of Nigeria’s electricity generation by 26.2 per cent to 4,591 megawatts, MW, weekend, from 3,636MW, last week, many households and other consumers are marking this year’s Yuletide in darkness.

The shutdown of the Nigerian Gas Company, NGC, pipeline, supplying gas to Egbin Power, Nigeria’s biggest power plant, had culminated in a significant drop in generation, transmission and supply to consumers nationwide.

But the report of the energy system operator, which put the current generation at 4,591MW, obtained by Vanguard raised hope for improved power supply as gas has been restored to the Egbin power plant.

However, checks by Vanguard, yesterday, indicated that many parts of the country were without supply, making them to celebrate the Yuletide in darkness.

A resident of Makoko area of Lagos, who gave his name as Tunde Salami, said: “In the Makoko area of Lagos, before the three days notice of total power outage on December 18, 2023, Makoko and its environs used to enjoy at least six hours of light although it used to be on and off.

“So, we thought after the three days notice of total outage, the power generation and supply would improve but it was the opposite.

“Since Thursday, after the expiration of the three days notice, we have not had public power supply. It is worrisome because the expectation was that things would turn out well but rather, it is the opposite.

“Most people in the area, especially children, do not sleep at night as the heat has intensified and every one hour, you have to take your bath. I almost fainted last night because of the heat. Worry enough, it seems that the EKEDC officials seem to be silent about the issue.

“It is painful, the life of people are attached to light in Makoko as all means of livelihood can only survive with power supply. No public power supply, no water, no life, everything is standstill.”

