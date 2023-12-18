House of Reps member raises alarm over invasion of Cross River community by Cameroon bandits

By Emma Una, CALABAR

THE House of Representatives member for Ikom/Boki federal constituency of Cross River $tate, Victor Abang has raised the alarm over the attack on Okwa community in Boki local Government Area by suspected Cameroon bandits.

Hon Abang said the invasion by bandits said to be Ambazonian fighters from Cameroon is a high level security threat on the country’s national boundary which must stop.

In a statement by his media aide, Simon Abang made available to Vanguard, the Rep Member said the turn of events in the area where Belegete, a neighbouring community to Okwa was attacked last week by the bandits and Okwa this week’s shows there is a plan by the bandits to cause mayhem in the area.

“Boki Local Government Area, faces a severe security threat from armed individuals of Cameroonian origin. On December 17, 2023, these aggressors invaded the community, causing panic by firing indiscriminately, issuing threats, and restricting locals from accessing their farmland without cause.

” This incident follows the tragic execution of Chief Ogweshi Francis Ongwele in Belegette a neighboring community, resulting in injuries, kidnappings, and destruction of properties; this must stop”

He said Okwa, which is located at the border with Southeastern Cameroon within the Gorilla Protection Unit of the Okwangwo Division of the Cross River National Park is an integral part of Nigeria and the invaders’ actions have instilled fear, leading villagers to desert their homes and become refugees in neighboring communities.

Abang raised the concern, during debate on a Motion he sponsored in the House for urgent national security attention in the mentioned area.

He cautioned that if prompt measures aren’t implemented to safeguard the borderlands there is impending risk of jeopardizing the lives and livelihood of Nigerians living on the “Eastern border of Nigeria in favor of Cameroon”.

He called on President Bola Tinubu, as the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, to deploy military forces to Okwa to safeguard Nigerian territorial integrity and citizens lives in the area.

“Additionally, diplomatic efforts must be initiated with Cameroon for a peaceful resolution to the security challenges.”

Abang said he is firmly committed to enforcing security and providing quality representation in the Boki/Ikom Federal Constituency.