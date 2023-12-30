Audrey Raffy, is the Vice President of House of Bovet 1822, the Bovet Independent Watch manufacturers in Switzerland. The house which is operated by the Raffy family is owned by Mr Pascal Raffy.

In this interview with Moses Nosike, Audrey reveals how one of the brands manufactures about 95% of the watch components in-house in Switzerland. She said, “Our facilities are divided into two; we have the manufacturer located in a Swiss village with more than 50 artisans & watchmakers, and we have the Castle at Motier, that used to belong to the original founders of Bovet 1822 that my father acquired about 20 years ago”. Excerpts:

What distinguishes Bovet 1822 from other luxury brands in terms of craftsmanship and design?

First and foremost, we are a family-owned and operated business when it comes to craftsmanship. My father owns 100% of the brand as the sole proprietor. In addition, we manufacture 95% of our watch components in-house. The only things we do not manufacture in-house are the straps, sapphire crystals, gem-setting parts, and the mainsprings. These are the only items that are not manufactured in-house, which is very unique as only very few brands do this. Apart from this, my father is the sole and only designer of the timepieces. He has, in his 20 years of ownership of the house, completely revamped the collections. We now have over 20 patents which are his own creations and innovations. We also have trademarks under various names and designs. In these ways, Bovet 1822 is very different from other brands.

Are there any special features that are particular to your latest collections?

We are a brand with a 200-year-old history. It is very important to us in whatever we do that our latest collections, like our previous collections, preserve the essence of Bovet 1822 DNA in our designs. We have very distinguishing design elements such as the crown at 12 for our Fleurier collection or the writing slope desk case for our Demier collection that are continuously incorporated in the designs year after year.

However, we also look to the future and look to innovate. For example, in this year’s collections, we have played with colours, played with different materials, played with rubber straps, played with sun blasted titanium cases, and so much more. We are incorporating both the future and innovative design techniques, while keeping the traditional identity of Bovet at the forefront.

Are there any specific models or limited editions that tend to be most sought-after by collectors?

Yes, of course. You know, we are a house that is widely known for the arts, the craftsmanship, and the bespoke, and our collectors worldwide recognize that.

I’m very happy to say that our most sought-after timepieces are the very limited ones, the very complicated ones. The ones that truly master and incorporate all the arts, such as the engraving, the gem setting, and the incorporation of the different patents. From a technical side, the long power reserves. So you’ll see, for instance, at a recently held private event in Lagos, we showcased a very special timepiece which is the Amadeo Amadeo Tourbillon watch. The Amadeo is a timepiece fully engraved by hand, and a skeleton movement that has our Amadeo system incorporated. The Amadeo system allows you to wear your timepiece on both sides.

You can switch the watch, and then you can also wear it as a pocket watch because the straps can be removed at will, and replaced with the pocket watch chain that comes along with it. So, you know, it also comes with a 10-day power reserve. In the industry, we’re also very well known for very long watch power reserves that last 10 days, 22 days, sometimes on a single barrel. So definitely, the House of Bovet 1822 is widely known for highly, complicated watches, which are highly focused on the arts in the industry.

Can you share some insights into the history and philosophy behind the Bovet timepieces?

Yes, of course. There is a history and philosophy behind our timepieces. You know, when the house was founded in 1822, it was founded by the Bovet brothers, and because they loved to travel, they were very focused on incorporating the elements of travel in their watches. And this is where the idea for long power reserves came from, to be able to have your timepiece read the correct time, even when you’re travelling long distances, or travel to different time zones. This innovation is something that we still incorporate into our designs nowadays, with our triple time zone timepieces, and with our long power reserves.

And so, the elements of travel are something that we keep constantly in every collection. This year, for instance, we launched the Orbis Mundi, which is a universal timer, and was named one of the best universal timers by Robb Report this year. It has the 24-hour time zones of the world, and it is set with just one button on the top of the crown.

For somebody new to collecting long-range timepieces, what advice would you offer when considering a Bovet 1822 timepiece?

Honestly, the best advice I can give, even if you are new, not just to Bovet, but to timepieces in general, is take your time, sit down, look at the timepiece, touch the timepiece, put it on your wrist, look at yourself with it on, and that’s all you’ll need.

So, what has built and strengthened the collaboration between Polo Limited and the House of Bovet 1822 relationship?

Honestly, the collaboration with Polo is so special to my father and me, because just like John and Jennifer, we are a father-daughter duo as well, working in the business. We share this very strong link, I think, of the family business, and it makes it so much more pleasant to do business together and to meet.

And, Polo Luxury, just like the House of Bovet, is focused on tradition, high luxury, attention to detail, and attention to the collectors. So, it’s really, really a collaboration made in heaven.

Sustainability is a big issue in today’s world. It’s an issue of concern in contemporary times, how is Bovet 1822 doing on this?

When it comes to sustainability, in Switzerland, there are very strict laws regarding sustainability, regarding the way you recycle the materials that you use, regarding the processes that you use in your factories and your manufacturers. So, this is something that, to us, isn’t new. This is something that, to us, we’ve been doing for the past 20 years. For instance, in our manufacture, we have very strict processes as to how we recycle the materials, how we dispose the used materials and all of these things.

Apart from that, something that has been a little newer lately, has been the different materials when it comes to the straps, for instance. We used to use mostly leather and crocodile skins, and now, we’ve evolved towards the use of rubber or vegan leathers or different types of materials that don’t include animal skins. So, sustainability for us, has the one side where it’s something that is always present and it’s always needed with the side of the manufactures in Switzerland.

On the other side, which is, having to start to incorporate different materials and different things, taking into account the preferences of different parts of the world and the way it’s advancing.

Where do you see the future between Polo and Bovet 1822?

I hold a relationship with Polo so close to my heart, and I really, want this relationship to have no limits. You know, I love Nigeria, and I love the Nigerian people, and I have Nigerian friends that I have met in the U.S. since I studied many years in the U.S. And I think Nigerians are people that truly appreciate luxury, and truly appreciate style. And so I would love, for some day to have an even more important presence in Nigeria with Polo, to be able to host more events every year, not just once a year, but more often and host more collectors from Nigeria at the castle in Switzerland at the facilities.

In my mind, I would love for our collaboration to just get tighter and tighter and just keep doing more and more together. Because I know the potential that there is in this market.

Finally, what are your expectations from this upcoming collector’s event?

I travel a lot, I meet people a lot around the world, a lot of collectors and partners. And I’m so excited for this event because I know how Nigerians are. I know how open-minded, fun, and easygoing, but yet refined and elegant they are.

I’m looking forward to having an amazing time. All I want really is for everyone to have a good time, enjoy the event, and be able to talk a little about the brand. Maybe have some one-on-one time with different collectors if they have some questions or doubts.

And for them also to be able to see the watches close up. Maybe they haven’t visited the store in a while, so it will be nice to have that connection and that interaction at the event.