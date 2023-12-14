Hope rekindles for children with gastrointestinal disorders — EKE

By Dennis Agbo, edited by Sola Ogundipe

A Paediatric Gastroenterologist at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital Enugu, Prof. Christopher Eke has asserted that evolving technological breakthrough in medical sciences, particularly in endoscopy, would guarantee survival of children with such disorders.

He said recent advances in endoscopy, its devices, as well as anesthesia, have enabled breakthroughs in gastrointestinal endoscopy in children in the past three decades.

Eke said presently, complete visualization of the entire gut is possible with the aid of new technologies that include capsule endoscopy, double balloon enteroscopy and narrow band imaging.

Further, he disclosed that some hitherto gastrointestinal conditions initially seen as textbook diagnoses, uncommon in the environment or meant to be diagnosed or treated overseas could now be picked up locally.

He urged Nigerians to support and develop home-grown solutions that work in order to improve the health of the future generation.

Eke who spoke at the 196th Inaugural Lecture of the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus, said gastroenterologists are in the better position to perform procedures on cleaning up of the bowels by utilising endoscopy.

Speaking on the topic “Paediatric Gastrointestinal Endoscopy and Optimal Child Health in Nigeria: Challenges and Prospects of Visualizing the Gut in a Developing Economy,” he declared that the future of Nigerian children with gastrointestinal problems is bright.

“For instance, now we got someone from the University of Glasgow Scotland, through one of my trainers, who has donated a complete set of endoscopic equipment for treating children.

According to Eke, the future is bright when public support is received and applied to university. He emphasised the importance of not staying overseas but coming back home to Nigeria to make a difference due to the love for the people.

“Nigeria has a lot of opportunities, we need to open up the space, endoscopic service is one of those spaces that can be opened so that our people can benefit. We must put together the things we have learnt and with the support of the larger community, that is the people in the town, the society, we use all that to change the narrative.

“The issue about colon cancer is that when endoscopies, particularly colonoscopy are not done properly, you can miss it, it’s not a question of being an expert, and that’s why we’re talking about the right indication that must be looked at before you do endoscopy.

“So you must clean the bowel so that when you look, you will not miss the pathologies. One of them is colon cancer and cases that cause it include inflammatory bowel disease, and polyposis.

Some people have it but they don’t know; the symptoms will be non-specific and vague.