Honda HR-V emerges 2023 Car-of-the-Year in Nigeria

Mr Joseph Osanipin, Director General, National Automotive Design and Development, NADDC (2nd left), handing the award to Mr Remi Adams of Honda Automobile West Africa Ltd., at the NAJA.

Honda HR-V on Thursday night beat other rivals to clinch the coveted Car-of-the-Year award during the 2023 Nigeria Auto Journalists’ Association (NAJA) Auto Awards.

The annual awards celebrated outstanding brands and individuals making the wave in the automotive industry.

It was a night of elegance as auto personalities led by the industry regulator, the Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Joseph Osanipin stormed the prestigious Oriental Hotel in Lagos for the auto industry’s most coveted awards event.

Out of the tens of awards, the Car-of-the-Year award was the most sought after with Honda HR-V unveiled as the number one car on Nigerian roads.

The presentation of the laurel was done by the NADDC DG to Mr. Remi Adams, Head Sales, Marketing & Logistics and Akintola Jemmy, Area Manager, both of Honda Automobile West Africa at the award night.

In the presence of other stakeholders, Honda clinched the prestigious laurel, expressing delight and excitement over the recognition of the brand.

The All-New Honda HR-V introduced in Nigeria by Honda Automobile Western Africa Ltd (HAWA).

The HR-V assembled in Nigeria, by Nigerians and for Nigerians, has been designed to cope with the peculiar terrain of Nigeria.

The new HR-V represents the Third Generation of the Hi-Rider Revolutionary Vehicle, building on the successes of the First Generation (1999-2006); Second Generation (2006-2023) and the All New HR-V which is the third generation.

Honda HR-V shoved aside Suzuki Espresso and Changan Eado to clinch the award.

Commenting on the award, Adams commended NAJA for recognising the brand with the prestigious award.

He said it was a morale booster for HAWA in its determination to continue to churn out quality Made-in –Nigeria vehicles.

HAWA has a state-of-the-art plant in Idi-Iroko Ogun State where it assembles vehicles, motorcycles and their parts with an installed capacity of 1000.