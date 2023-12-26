Hojlund ends goal drought as Man United fight back to beat Aston Villa

Rasmus Hojlund capped Man United’s thrilling fightback from two goals down as the Denmark striker netted for the first time in the Premier League to seal a dramatic 3-2 win against Aston Villa on Tuesday.

Erik ten Hag’s side were in danger of another damaging defeat when goals from John McGinn and Leander Dendoncker put Villa in control by half-time at Old Trafford.

United were booed off at the interval but they staged a much-needed revival, sparked by Alejandro Garnacho scoring their first goal in seven hours and twenty minutes.

Garnacho struck again to equalise before Hojlund finally ended his goal drought with eight minutes left.

It was Hojlund’s maiden league goal for United in his 15th appearance and his sixth in all competitions since his August move from Atalanta.

Hojlund’s cathartic strike ended United’s four-match winless run in all competitions and lifted them to sixth in the Premier League.

Two games without a win have dented Villa’s unexpected title challenge.

Unai Emery’s men remain third, three points behind leaders Liverpool after their first defeat in 11 matches in all competitions.

Man United’s dismal 2-0 loss at West Ham had left them with 13 defeats in all competitions this term, their most before Christmas since 1930.

That wretched run had increased the pressure on Ten Hag, who was perceived to be fighting to convince British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe to keep faith with him.

Ratcliffe agreed to buy a 25 percent stake in Man United for £1.03 billion ($1.3 billion) on Christmas Eve.

INEOS director of sport Dave Brailsford was in the Old Trafford directors box in the first sign of Ratcliffe’s investment.

Brailsford’s mantra was “marginal gains” during his time in charge of the British Cycling team, making this hard-fought success a vital step in Ten Hag’s bid to avoid the sack.

