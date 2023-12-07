HoganHost spearheads collaboration at NIRA Registrar Forum to boost .ng domain brand

In a remarkable display of industry collaboration and forward-thinking strategies, HoganHost took center stage at the recent NIRA Registrar Forum held on November 30th.

The event, focused on strengthening partnerships among accredited registrars and enhancing the .ng domain brand, provided a platform for industry leaders to share insights and explore avenues for collective growth.

HoganHost Founder and Chief Executive Officer Joseph Effiok Hogan seized the opportunity to advocate for unity and joint efforts in propelling the .ng domain to new heights.

The NIRA Registrar Forum served as a nexus for key players in the domain registration landscape to come together and discuss ways to fortify their partnerships. HoganHost, a leading player in the domain hosting sector, made its presence felt by actively participating in discussions aimed at fostering collaboration and synergy within the industry.

One of the pivotal discussions at the forum revolved around reinforcing the roles of accredited registrars in the domain ecosystem. HoganHost’s commitment to this cause was evident as they contributed valuable insights and perspectives on how registrars can work in tandem to streamline processes, enhance customer experiences, and collectively contribute to the growth of the .ng domain.

With the .ng domain being a cornerstone of Nigeria’s online presence, stakeholders, including HoganHost Ltd, engaged in constructive dialogues on strategies to boost its brand. The forum provided a platform for the exchange of ideas, and HoganHost’s CEO shared a positive vision for the future of .ng, emphasizing the need for a unified effort to propel its rapid propagation.

The Founder and CEO of HoganHost Joseph Effiok Hogan expressed optimism about the potential of the .ng domain. Emphasizing the importance of unity and collaboration, he highlighted that by joining forces, industry players can collectively contribute to the accelerated growth and widespread adoption of the .ng domain. This positive outlook resonated with fellow participants, sparking enthusiasm for collaborative initiatives.

In summary, HoganHost presence at the NIRA Registrar Forum not only underscored its influential role in the domain hosting sector but also showcased its commitment to collaborative initiatives that will shape the future trajectory of the .ng domain.