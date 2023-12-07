Hip pop artist Gts 40k set to release new EP

By Ayo Onikoyi

After his previous released single, titled “Bounce” , which was released on the 10th of October 2023, Nigerian fast-rising hip pop artist, Gts 40k announces a new EP release date via social media which got fans anticipating.

Through his distinctive artistry, GTS 40k has seamlessly blended the raw essence of Nigerian Hip-Hop with his unique creative vision, resulting in a sound that resonates deeply with fans worldwide. His infectious melodies, skilful wordplay, and captivating performances have captivated audiences, solidifying his position as a force to be reckoned with in the global music scene.

His upcoming EP titled “Hustler Ambition” consists of 10 tracks which are, Get money, Grind, Just Wanna, Money Dance, Hands up, Bounce, Get this money, Big city, Go round and the last track on the EP which is “Hustle”. The Nigerian rapper, set to release his music project on the 20th of December 2023.

Giving further details, he said, all tracks were being produced by Joggonot except track 8 which is “Big city’ and it was all mixed and mastered by MixByGy. The EP “Hustler Ambition” is being released under the record label, A BraveKing music and Gts 40k Entertainment owned by the rapper.

Happy Nwaobori known as Gts 40k who hails from the south side of Delta state, Nigeria, has derived ambition in alway moving forward, reason he is also known for the slang “Never back down”.