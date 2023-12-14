Help make Nigeria our second home, Somali Ambassador begs Wike

Wike

Omeiza Ajayi

The Somalian Ambassador to Nigeria, Jamal Mohammed Barrow has pleaded with the Federal Capital Territory FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike to help and make Nigeria a second home to Somalians.

Barrow who made the plea on Thursday when he paid a courtesy call on Wike said his country had for the past three years applied for a land to build its Chancery but that it was never approved.

He narrated a long line of historical affiliations between the two countries, saying that Somalians look up to Nigeria as a big role model.

According to him, Somalia has started recovering from the devastating effects of arms conflict and would like to deepen its cooperation with Nigeria.

He said; “We want you to assist us in creating a cooperation between the two capital cities. As you know there is a long history of friendship between Somalia and Nigeria, they have been friends.

“The second thing is that for the past three years, we have been trying to get Chancery land in Abuja. Unfortunately, we have gone through all the processes, the file was in the Minister’s table for approval, but we couldn’t get it. So we are asking that you approve the Chancery land , we want Nigeria to be our second home”.

Responding, Wike assured that he was going to immediately look into the land application file and grant the required Ministerial approval.

Wike said, “We are here to make things comfortable for our guests. Whatever you think that FCT will do, do not hesitate to let us know. We are always willing to cooperate with our guests, particularly foreign missions”,

“We will immediately call for the file so that you can have your parcel of land to be able to build your own chancery. I can assure you that after this discussion, I will call for the file so that you can have it approved and start building your Chancery”, he added