He built car, water-based power generator: ‘I’m afraid my talent will be wasted – 17-yrs-old Abundance

By Damilola Ogunsakin

In an extraordinary tale of ingenuity and innovation, meet Mbaezue Abundant, a 17-year-old prodigy hailing from Anambra, Nigeria. Abundant’s journey into the world of invention started at the tender age of six, where he first experimented with cartons and woods. However, his passion for creation didn’t stop there.

As Abundant grew, so did the complexity of his projects. He delved into the world of robotics by learning from things around. In an exclusive interview with Vanguard, Abundant proudly displayed one of his recent creations – a small jeep, remarkable not only for its craftsmanship but also for being constructed entirely without the use of foreign materials.



Abundant’s creations extend beyond just cars; he has successfully crafted water-based generators. Watch his interview below