By Funmi Ajumobi & Ebunoluwa Sessou

Adesua is a mother of five. She works in real estate in Lekki. Adesua goes to the market every Friday to shop for the family. She spends at least N20, 000 to buy foodstuffs including fruits for the family. But, the story changed since the beginning of the year. Adesua no longer goes to market every Friday. She only visits Oyingbo market once in a month to buy foodstuffs.

Lamenting her ordeal, Adesua told WO that, “Since January, the situation in my family has changed from what it used to be. Last year, we were managing to give the children at least protein foods and fruits once a day so as to ensure their health is intact. I make sure that my children eat beans, eggs, meats, fish, vegetables, and fruits in a month. But, the story has changed since the beginning of this year.

“We can’t afford protein foods or even vegetables. Imagine that a small bunch of ukwu is N200 as against N100. A small orange is N100 while the big size is N200. A crate of eggs is N2900 as against N800 in 2022. The paint bowl of beans is N3600 as against N1400 last year. I can go on and on to tell how terrible the situation is now.For Bisi, a mother of four. It is a sorry story. She lamented that she has cut off protein foods from her children’s meals as a result of the present economic realities. Bisi who sells roasted plantain, boli, by the roadside in Isolo area of Lagos, told WO that since the hardship commenced early, she and her husband have re-planned their lives especially when it comes to food in the home.

“I cannot give my children fruits or foods with protein. I cannot even cook at home, I only patronise food sellers within the community and I have limited myself to a certain amount of money every day. This situation is pathetic and it is more worrisome to know that children are running out of protein foods. I know I am not the only one experiencing this. It is just that my situation is worse now because business is not even moving well as expected.

“The big question is what will happen to us during this festive period? Most families cannot even buy a kilo of turkey not to mention fish. A kilo of chicken is N3600.00 as against N2800.00. A live chicken is around N25, 000.00. It is pathetic. It will be better for the government to address this situation as soon as possible before our children start experiencing kwashiorkor, malnutrition among others.

Dietician

According to a dietician, Abimbola Olu-Solanke, who spoke on the implication of reduced protein in children’s food said, the effect of healthy food or balanced food on children particularly within the growing age bracket is such that parents must pay attention to.According to her, the impact of the economic landscape of the country has brought about increased accessibility to protein foods on a daily basis. Adding that the purchasing power, economic power, disposal income due to inflation, loss of job, among other factors are hitting into the disposable amount of money that one could spend on food.

“The question is, is eating healthy a luxury or necessity? For me, there are two ways to do it. You can be eating to promote good health or to expose your body to diseases. So, the kind of food that we eat is like information or data that we send to the body which is processed and the body does not discriminate. It will interpret it and use it up exactly the way we have sent it. If the body is in a state of health, we can get relation with a healthy lifestyle. The impact we get from eating healthy and eating to expose your body to diseases shows in our health and predisposition to sickness or in the way diseases are triggered.

“Impact of not eating adequate protein in our meals especially for children, the protein that we eat or include in our meal and not just protein in isolation. And that is why we advise that people should eat in the rainbow. This is when you are eating from all classes of food. And the assurance that you are eating a balanced diet that will promote good health, immunity, cognitive function , stamina, strength, fitness among others.

“The body of children needs protein in order to work the way it should. More than 10,000 types of proteins are found in different organs of our body including the muscles, body, skin, hair, nails and protein is a critical part of the processes that fuel the energy and carry oxygen throughout our body. Protein is involved in making antibodies that fight infections and boost the immunity.

“It helps the body to fight illnesses, it helps us to keep healthy especially at the cellular level and helps the body to create new ones because it is a lifespan for the cell. If we are not eating enough protein then, these physiological functions will be impaired. Protein is also involved in the transmission in the body both in the endocrine system and the exocrine system. Our enzymes require protein, it is a complex group of molecules and it performs all forms of jobs in our body.

“When you see certain children who are not adequately eating certain protein intake, the colour of the hair may be different from the healthy child. The physiology of such a child could look differently from a healthy child. As dieticians, there are guidelines that we follow in ensuring healthy food intake. For children between 0-4 years, the recommendation is 13grammes.

“For children above 4 to 8 years, it is 19grammes, for children from 9 to 13 years, it is 34grammes. Simply put, everyone should get 10 to 35 percent of the calories they need from protein sources. So, we cannot say because my pocket is slim or because the economic situation of the country is harsh, all the energy, calories will be coming from carbohydrates or fats.

“We have to be intentional and feed our bodies with good food to be healthy and we must be in an environment that promotes good health so that we do not end up spending money on treating sickness. Prevention is better than cure. Preventive medicine is the way to go in the world that we are in and as Nigerians should not be left behind.

The best sources of protein

“The current economic situation does not make it easy to have access or to include high sources of protein in our food. Food including fish, poultry, beef, eggs, dairy products including milk are becoming increasingly expensive and it’s only people in a certain income bracket that can afford it.“

In order to ensure that our children are still getting an adequate amount of protein, we can consider protein sources from plants although not as excellent as the protein from animal sources. When we consider plant based sources, then, we look at the combination of the protein sources. We have to ensure that they are complimenting each other. We can combine nuts and seeds together. I know that cashew nuts are expensive now but we can have a mix of these nuts to complement one another.

“You can cut fruits into sizes to reduce waste, especially apples so that the children can have access to good nutrition. You can cut cucumbers, pears, avocado, p[pineapple, and watermelon and combine them for the children to have good nutrition. Children need adequate protein in the body to be able to function optimally.

“You can preserve your foods especially when they are in season. If there is a good power supply, you should be able to store your foods, especially vegetables. You can make your local green peas and put them in the refrigerator for the children. You can cut some leaves including scent leaves, basin leaves and blend them together so that you use them whenever you need them. You can dry your onions; blend your tomatoes and keep and use as needed.

“You can cut your boiled egg into two and give it to your children, we are only responding to the economic harsh condition of the country but we must not deny our body the necessary nutrition that the body needs. We must not deny our children the necessary proteins and fruits they need to function properly.”