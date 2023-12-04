Harness youths’ resilience, innovations, to build sustainable future – JCI tells FG

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA: The Junior Chambers International, Nigeria (JCI) has called on the federal government to harness the resilience, innovations, as well as the passions of Nigerian youths to build a sustainable future for the country.

JCI declared that the current economic crisis in the country has presented the three tiers of government with the needed opportunity to reimagine the future of the youths, through the various existing skills acquisition and empowerment programmes that will guarantee better living standards for her teeming youths.

The JCI National President, JCI Sen. Attairu Bala Abdulahi, who made the call while speaking at the 39th Convention and Investiture of the 49th President of the JCI Abeokuta, declared that Nigeria is currently at crossroad of an unprecedented economic crisis which has forced up the migration of the country’s youths to other developed nations.

While lamenting what he described as “far-reaching and impacting” repercussions on Nigeria, Attairu appealed to the federal government to redress the trend, which he said has brought up and glorified the “japa” syndrome amongst the nation’s youths by offering temptatious skills acquisition and empowerment programmes that are difficult to resist.

Speaking at the event themed: “Navigating The Economic Crisis: Empowering Youths For Resilience and Innovation”, the JCI National President explained that a multifaceted approach remain available for the federal, state and local governments, among which he said included engaging them in decision making, stressing that such will make the youths explore alterative solutions to running away from the country.

“The most important thing is to speak to the consciousness of the people. “Japa” has always been there and will continue to be there, but we can control the flow of it. When people understand the implications of these decisions and also get them to understand that what they do in the country where they belong has long-term effects on not only them but also on generations to come, they will rethink that decision and it will positively affect the flow of the people flowing out if the country”.

“The more you empower the young people who are the ones to inherit the assets and liabilities of the country, the better the chances we have to really grow and develop. JCI is specific about producing leaders and the more leaders we have, the more the people that are going to understand the implications of every one of the decisions you take for the country”.

Earlier in his address, the organization’s Abeokuta President for the year 2023, JCI Amb. Olufemi Adeleke called in the federal government to partner with JCI in the advocacy of empowering the youths to acquire skills that will make them stay alive even in the face of daunting economic hardships.

Blaming the COVID-19 pandemic for the current economic hardships in the country, which he said made many youths lost their means of livelihood, Adeleke explained that JCIN took it up as a challenge to resettle the Nigerian youths, particularly members of the organization with skills acquisition programmes that assisted lots of them at taki up another jobs.

“So, the federal government too can join us; we can work together because as a collaborator in this area if we partner together, we can mitigate the challenges of the youths running away to foreign land in search of greener pastures”.

“What we need now is to focus on how to keep them within Nigeria. If we must keep them, then we must also provide them with means through which they can leverage to stay alive”.