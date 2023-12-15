Hardship: Sanwo-Olu ready to roll out health palliatives to rural dwellers

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced plans by his administration to embark on health palliatives that will improve the well-being of the citizens.

He said the subsidies on health care services and products are to cushion the economic challenges facing the citizens, particularly the rural communities.

Sanwo-Olu stated this on Thursday, at the Police College ground, the venue of the 2023 Community Day Celebration, organised by the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, with the theme: ‘Community Engagement: A Veritable Tool for Infrastructure Development on Rural Communities.”

The governor, explained that his administration was aware of the growing cost of pharmaceutical drugs in the country and will provide subvention to citizens on medical products as it was done in the transportation sector like food distributions.

Sanwo-Olu stated: “We are not going to leave you in various communities, we will continue to provide amenities for all of you in rural areas, we are not going to stay at the Ikoyi and Island axis. We are going to reach out to all the nooks and crannies of the state.

“Today, we are here to appreciate you and thank you for your efforts aimed at developing the grassroots. As you know, we have slashed the transport fare We have provided palliatives of foodstuff.

“We are going to do more. But the cost of drugs is also rising. As a responsive and responsible government, we will also provide palliatives on medicines.”

While reiterating his earlier promise in the year, the governor said his administration has created a Department of Rural Development.

The office, he said, is dedicated to taking complaints from and addressing the needs of the people particularly in the state’s suburbs.

Sanwo-Olu, added that the event was to appreciate residents for their various self-help projects which he said complement government efforts.

The Chairman of the Community Development Advisory Council, CDAC, Azeez Amusat, who thanked the governor for his support and commitment to the welfare of citizens in the state appreciated him for the confidence reposed in the council, particularly the distribution of palliatives to residents across the state.

He however, appealed to the governor to remember the council’s requests during the last community day celebration and also list request for a community house, mobility, among other needs of the council.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Dr. Nurudeen Agbaje, said the theme of the event was in tandem with states developmental agenda, while also appreciating Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs, in the state for their support through self-help projects, which he says has complemented government efforts at delivering dividends of democracy to the state.

He also thanked the newly inaugurated Amusat-led CDAC for their selfless efforts toward the coordination of collaborations between citizens and the government.

The event climaxed with the presentation of cash gifts to Community Development Associations, CDAs and grand prizes of four brand new buses to three outstanding CDAs and the best rural area of the year.

18 seater buses were presented to the first, second and third CDAs which are: Greenland Estate CDA in Eti Osa East LCDA, Royal Estate CDA in Egbe Idimu LCDA and Elepe Royal Estate in Ikorodu Council Area, while the best rural community award went to Araromi CDA in Ibeji Lekki LCDA.

Consolation prices of N500, 000 each was also given to the fifth to tenth CDAs respectively.