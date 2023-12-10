Hardship: Pensioners petition Gov Sanwo-Olu, make 7 demands 

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

Retirees of Lagos State civil service under the aegis of the Contributory Pension Scheme, CPS, have petitioned Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu, over their conditions that have worsened following the recent removal of subsidy on Petrol, seeking for urgent palliative measures.

“In the petition by the group Chairman and Secretary, Omisande M A and Olagbaye J. O respectively, they listed a seven point demand from the governor to lessen their plight.

“According to the pensioners, an average of 10 of their members die every month due to difficulties to meet their basic needs, including essential healthcare, housing and nutrition.

“The petition copied the Director General,Lagos State Pensions Commission, LASPEC, among others read,

“As you are undoubtedly aware, the cost of living has risen significantly, placing an additional burden on retired Contributory Pensioners who rely on fixed pension income. The present circumstances have made it increasingly difficult for them to meet their basic needs, including essential healthcare, housing and nutrition.

“You will recall that the cost of drugs and medical tests have risen geometrically. Take for instance Augmentin which used to cost N3,500 in the last few months has risen to N24,000, Ventolin inhaler increased from N1,700 to N18,000 and Seretide inhaler from N8,000 to N50,000. Drugs are no longer within the reach of pensioners.

“CPS pensioner unions receive an average of 10 notification of deaths monthly. Many of them in our neighborhood have become corporate beggars.

“Most of us could not t afford to build houses during our service years as there were no opportunities except the senior colleagues among us. Those who managed to put up structures for commercial purposes were forced to pay land use charge. The income from the properties are used to augment paltry monthly pension.

“Transportation is seriously out of the reach of pensioners as we cannot afford the high cost of transport. We have worked to make Lagos State what it is today; it is an aberration to deny Lagos retired workers who built Lagos State from the proceeds of the State.

“Sir, The N25,000 palliative being shared to pensioners across the country should not elude us, as Lagos State is the most expensive state in the country.

Demands

“In the light of these pressing concerns, the Union kindly requests your compassionate consideration in providing the under listed relieve measures to cushion the effects of the hardships on the Pensioners.

“The need to reactivate the pensioners Lagos State Residents Registration Agency, LASRRA, Cards in order for them to have access to medical facilities and medications in Lagos State general hospitals. Allow pensioners access to National Health Scheme to cater for consultation, medication and laboratory investigation.

“Create a special pharmacy for pensioners and elderly in the State to enable us purchase medications at ease and subsidized rate.““Allow pensioners to access free transportation arrangement in all our blue buses, rail and water.

“Palliatives should be given to pensioners on regular basis : during festivals and whenever the need arises. Give exemptions to pensioners on land use charge without conditions except corporate and commercial buildings like hotels, schools etc.

“Pensioners are honourable people and the Government should stop treating us as dishonorable people. The labours of our heroes past shall not be in vain.

“Sir, we are sick, dying, depressed, hungry and angry. We are in a boat about to capsize. Please save us.“The Union is confident that your esteemed office with its commitment to the welfare of the citizens, will recognise the urgency of this matter, by extending your helping hand to pensioners of Lagos State.