Hardship: Make life bearable for the masses – Adeboye tells leaders

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA: As Nigerians grapple with the current economic hardship ravaging the country,

Pastor-in-charge of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Region 12, Past Richard Adeboye

has called on Nigerian leaders to do everything within their powers to make life bearable for the masses.

Pastor Adeboye, who made the call while speaking with newsmen on Sunday at the sideline of the Halleluyah Mega Praise Night Season 2, held at the Shimawa High School, Ogun State, urged both the leaders and followers to tow the way of righteousness, saying that the solution to mirage of problems confronting Nigeria as a nation is to return to God and seek His divine intervention.

The man of God also cautioned religious leaders to refrain from cursing and fighting the country’s political leaders for their shortcomings and failed campaign promises.

He noted that despite religious leaders fight and protest against the political leaders, nothing has changed hence, the need for prayers, saying God put them on leadership seats to make life meaningful for the people.

He insisted that it was obvious that fighting the country leaders about the situation of the nation, was not the best option now.

Speaking on the theme of the Mega Praise, “Dominion”, Pastor Adeboye stressed that, Nigeria needs to have dominion of its affairs to avoid external forces to dictate to her.

“There is no nation like Nigeria. For the fact that we are still surviving is a symbol that God has created this nation in a very unique way and very soon, we shall shout victory at last”.

“Nigerians should stand in the place of responsibility, because I have this philosophy that every possibility of God is compelled by the responsibility of man. Let’s do what we’re supposed to do. Let’s move closer to God. And let’s believe in God and whatever we need to do physically, let’s do it. We’re not saying we should protest, or fight against the government. We have done that in the past, we didn’t win the battle. The Bible does say that the heart of the King is in the hand of God. If only we can talk to God that put them there, I believe things will change and very soon it will change.

“My message is that they should recognize the one that actually put them on the throne. We should stop fighting our leaders or curse. The role of the church is to preach righteousness and establish integrity. If the world sees that what we preach is what we are doing, I believe it will be go round and it will be contagious, and very soon, everybody will be affected.”

In his submission, the Pastor-in-charge of Province, Pastor Felix Adekunle Kumapayi linked Nigeria’s economic situation to that of Israel, saying that only God could rescue the nation from both internal and external militating against the progress of the country.

Pastor Kumapayi urged Nigerian youths who have joined the ‘Japa’ syndrome to discover their place of dominion before relocating, else, they would become slaves in their space.

The Special Assistant to the General Overseer in charge of Administration, Pastor Oladele Balogun admonished Nigerians to move closer to God and refrain from using the yuletide to commit sins.

Guests artistes at the Halleluyah Mega Praise included; Bidemi Olaoba, Apekeola, Woli Agba, Peter Kuku, Toyin Testimony, Atinuke Bright