Hard times: Provide shuttle buses, give students palliatives – NANS tells FG

By Adesina Wahab

National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, has appealed to the federal government to fulfill its promise to provide shuttle buses for use of students to commute to their schools.

The student body also called for the provision of palliatives for students, as the high cost of living has made things difficult for them.

The pleas were made by Comrade Alao John, Co-ordinator, NANS Southwest Zone D in a statement on Thursday.

“The year 2023 has indeed been a tedious year for Nigerian students across the country, with the increment in tution fee and other charges.

Also the removal of fuel subsidy and the dwindling economy has taken heavy toll on Nigerian students. This has even affected job opportunities for our recent graduates.

“While the Federal Government had promised, and in some quarters implemented palliative measures to cushion the effect of the hardship in the country on citizens, we are alarmed that Nigerian students have been left out of the beneficiaries of such palliative packages.

“The free buses promised Nigerian students to cushion the effect of the fuel subsidy removal and the hike in PMS are yet to materialize, and we are still waiting on the government to fulfill the promises made to Nigerian students, who have been hit the hardest with the current economic situation in the country.

“We hereby use this medium to call on the Federal Government to provide palliative packages for Nigerian students in this festive season to help cushion the hardship being experienced at this time.

“We believe that Nigerian students deserve all the love and care this season and we beseech the Federal Government to do the needful.

“Furthermore, we call the Federal Government to call to order, the management of tertiary institutions in the country who are yet to fully implement the fee reduction policy and are making things hard for students.

“We would also like to remind President Bola Tinubu of his promises that no student will drop out as a result of this policy. As a matter of urgency, we implore that these existing concerns should be looked into.”