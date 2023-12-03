Hannatu Musawa: ‘A creative industry intervention’

By Juliet Ebirim

As part of efforts to ensure public-private partnerships in the creative sector, Vice President, Kashim Shettima and the Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa recently hosted a symposium to further advance discussions on public-private partnerships in the creative industry.

Themed: ‘A Creative Industry Intervention’, the symposium addressed public-private partnerships, heritage preservation, global cultural impact and training opportunities within the creative sector.

Musawa declared the nation’s support for the creative industry noting that the country is focused on becoming the epicenter of creativity and culture in Africa. She also noted that the nation’s creative prospect has caught the attention of the world, adding that the present administration’s transformative agenda includes nurturing this valuable asset with the launch of “Destination 2030”.

“Nigeria sits at an inflection point where our global cultural impact is at an all-time high, combined with a new progressive administration.

The time is now to support the talent and institutions that power the cultural, entertainment, and creative economy,” Musawa said.

She noted that all sectors of the creative industry, from literature and music to film, design, visual arts, and heritage, will be united with a shared vision.