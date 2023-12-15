Hamas: CUFI calls for release of remaining hostages before Christmas

By Fortune Eromosele

Christian United for Israel in Nigeria, CUFI, has called on authorities and people of good conscience across the globe to unite in pressuring Hamas to release the remaining hostages immediately before Christmas.

The interim National Coordinator of CUFI, Evangelist Mati Acka, made the call when she led a delegation on a solidarity visit to the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria Micheal Freeman in Abuja.

Acka who pledged CUFI’s unflinching solidarity to Israel added that given divine anticidents contained in the scriptures dating back since the patriarch Abraham’s call, “God has maintained His covenant to bless, prosper and keep Israel for Himself and would grant her astounding victory even this time around as He had always done”.

On his part, Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Micheal Freeman lamented the hardships and trauma brought upon both hostages and other innocent Palestinians in Gaza due to Hamas brutality and callous nature against humanity and invoked God’s intervention in the matter.

Freeman encouraged the CUFI delegation and the christian community in Nigeria to continue in their fervent prayers and show of practical solidarity with Israel.

He thanked CUFI America and Nigeria for their ever constant stand with the state of Israel.