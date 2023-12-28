Hacking into a courageous and examplary life — Tribute to Arákùnrin Rotimi Akeredolu, Aketi

By Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo

It came as a rude shock to us in the Afẹ́nifẹ́re as the news of the passage of the Governor of Ondo State, Arákùnrin Olurotimi Akeredolu, filtered through the airwaves… Yet another illustrous, forthright and resolute democrat, passes on, in a land lacking leader that are deficient in audacity, bravery daring determination, endurance, fearlessness finesse, fortitude, gallantry, grit heroism, prowess spirit, spunk tenacity and valor.

Aketi stood for what is right and just, a defender of the people and his people will forever appreciate his profound efforts that most often result in politically induced attacks on the people of Ondo State.

In an extremely ultra-conservative political atmosphere from which he emerged, he fought as a progressive to clinch the gubernatorial tickets and forthright enough to say his own truths, not minding being the goring ox and shying away not from the consequences. He stood up to tyranny and as the chair of the Southwest governors displayed a profound sense of Ọmọlúwàbí in berthing a regional security network along with his other colleagues… Save from only one state, the Àmòtékún Western Nigeria Security Network is a worthy legacy of his tenacity.

For us at The Afẹ́nifẹ́re, we remember him as an example of compassion. Led by our Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, we visited Ondo state when the calamity of the Ọ̀wọ̀ massacre happened in a Christian Holy church. A governor wept even as he hosted us. We remember you today and always will cherish great moments we all shared individually and collectively with you.

May the valiant soul of Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, rest in peace. And may God guide the new Governor, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa as he assumes the leadership of Ondo State.

For and on behalf of the Afẹ́nifẹ́re:

Mogaji Gboyega Adejumo, Publicity Secretary.