Gunshots disrupt NANS convention in Abuja

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

Gunshots at the convention of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, on Friday, in Abuja, have injured many students.

Those injured are currently seeking medical attention in an undisclosed hospital.

The convention which took place at the Old Parade Ground, was aimed at electing the new NANS executives to replace the outgoing ones being headed by Usman Barambu.

It was gathered that the shootings, which started on Thursday, continued on Friday at the venue of the convention, located close to the Defense Headquarters, Abuja.

The shootings were said to have started after thugs loyal to a particular candidate began attacking opposition delegates.

Some videos from the event seen by our reporter showed some students scampering for safety during the heavy shootings on Friday.

It was gathered that the shootings were brought to an end following the intervention of security agencies.