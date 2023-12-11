Gunmen storm Anambra nightclub, kill 7, injure many

By Vincent Ujumadu

AN attack on a nightclub in Oba, Idemili South local government area of Anambra State has left at least seven people dead and several others injured.

The incident happened at Porsche Nightclub in the semi urban town about ten kilometers to the commercial city of Onitsha.

Details of the incident are still sketchy, although it was gathered that the assailants allegedly came to kidnap the owner of the club, who was at the club at the time of the incident, but were resisted by security men on duty.

The gunmen were said to have started shooting sporadically, killing some people in the process. One of the victims was beheaded by the assailants.

The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga has confirmed the incident.

Ikenga said: “Yes, the incident happened. Our men were alerted and they quickly moved to the scene of the incident, but the gunmen had already fled.

“Our men have recovered the bodies of the vigilante operatives who were fatally wounded, while others sustained various degrees of injury.

“We have also fully deployed our men to Oba, and the operation is ongoing. So far, no arrest has been made”.

It was gathered that the gunmen arrived at the nightclub claiming that they wanted to kidnap the club owner, but security men resisted them.

Following resistance from vigilante operatives, the gunmen started shooting sporadically, killing many people in the process.

They also beheaded one of the security men who resisted them from taking the owner of the nightclub.