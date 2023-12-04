Gunmen kill fisherman, abduct 4 others off Bayelsa coast

By Samuel Oyadongha

Yenagoa —Gunmen suspected to be sea robbers have attacked some fishermen off the Atlantic coast of Brass in Brass Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, killing one and abducting four others.

The gunmen also carted away the engines and fishing gears of their victims.

The incident, it was learned occured, weekend, in the coastal enclave where the locals are mainly fisher folks.

According to sources, two of the fishermen were injured during the attack but one reportedly died before he could get medical attention.

Four others were whisked away by the gunmen.

Contacted, Spokesman of the state police command, Muhammed Musa, said he was yet to be briefed on the development.

Meanwhile, the chairman of Brass council, Hanson Alabo-Karika has condemned the attack and abduction of the fishermen.

Alabo-Karika said the unwarranted and barbaric act that left one dead should not go unpunished and called on security agents to swiftly investigate, arrest and prosecute anyone involved in the crime.

He noted that misguided elements would not be allowed to unsettle the prevailing peace being enjoyed across the council, which is a fruit of deliberate strategies deployed by the Governor Douye Diri-led prosperity administration.

The Brass council chairman called on communities leaders in the area to pay particular attention to activities and visitors in their communities, especially as the festive season draws closer.