Gunmen attack Kogi guber election tribunal secretary, steal petition documents

Kogi State Police Command has confirmed that gunmen attacked the secretary of the state governorship election Tribunal, Mr David Umar Mike on Monday in Lokoja and made away with sensitive petition documents on the just concluded gubernatorial election in the state.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP William Aya, the armed attackers, wielding guns, targeted Mike and his colleagues just before the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) office around 1:20 PM on Monday, December 04, 2023.

The tribunal officials, including Mike, were en route to the tribunal venue at the state High Court complex in Lokoja when the assailants struck.

The stolen documents are reported to belong to five political parties, namely the Action Alliance (AA), Action People’s Party (APP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), and the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The stolen items included two record books crucial to the proceedings and a bag containing Mike’s personal belongings.

On December 4th, 2023, at approximately 6:20 PM, Mike, accompanied by his Confidential Secretary, Labode Apreala, and Assistant Secretary, Hassimu Adamu, reported the incident to the State Criminal Investigation Department, as outlined in the police report.

As per the report, Mike stated, “That just before the CBN at about 1320hrs, one SUV vehicle which had earlier overtaken him blocked his car with two other SUVs following behind. All of them surrounded and blocked him as he attempted to reverse.

“That he saw about seven hooded men all heavily armed and dressed in black attire who shot severally into the air and dragged him and his two other colleagues out of their car, ransacked the car and made away with all the petition documents.”

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Onuoha Benthrand, has promptly ordered a thorough investigation into the incident. The Police Command has called on the public to refrain from making statements that could potentially prejudice the ongoing investigation.