Gunmen attack convoy, kill four soldiers, two drivers, abduct two expatriates

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Unidentified gunmen have ambushed a convoy of Daewoo E&C Nigeria Limited workers, killed four soldiers in the escort team and two of the company drivers.

The convoy was attacked Tuesday around Ahoada axis along the East-West road in Rivers State.

The gunmen also abducted two expatriates, Korean workers who were among the team being escorted to work in the Abua area of River State.

It was gathered that the incident, which occurred at about 9.30 am, caused fear along the East-West road as travelled were left stranded for hours.

A source privy to the development said the suspected kidnappers ambushed the team of expatriates being escorted by troops of 5 Battalion along the road Ahoada/Obua.

The source said: “During the attack, the assailants opened fire on the convoy killing 4 soldiers and 2 civilians’ drivers and subsequently abducted two Koreans in the process.

“Details are still sketchy, but efforts are ongoing to get more details from the units. Further details will be forwarded as soon as possible.”

However, the 6 Division of Nigeria Army, Port Harcourt, has confirmed the killing of its four personnel, noting that the act was carried out by suspected militants.

The Acting Deputy Director 6 Division Army Public Relations, Major Jonah Danjuma, in a statement in Port Harcourt that the militants killed four of its men, and two drivers and abducted two foreigners.

Danjuma disclosed that the military has commenced efforts to track down the culprits, noting that efforts are also on to secure unconditional freedom for the two abducted workers.

He said: “Troops of 5 Battalion on routine escort duty for an oil servicing company at Enweh West manifold, Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State were attacked by suspected militants at Emesu junction, along Amungboro -Emuphan road. Unfortunately, 4 soldiers were killed in action, with 2 other oil workers unaccounted for.

“The suspects allegedly escaped through the Emesu waterside, using the Orashi River. Troops are currently combing the general area to fish out the perpetrators of this dastardly act. Additionally, efforts are ongoing to ensure that the unaccounted oil workers are found.

“The General Officer Commanding, 6 Division, Nigerian Army/ Land Component Commander, Joint Task Force, South-South, Operation DELTA Safe, Major General Jamal Abdussalam, while acknowledging the supreme sacrifice paid by the gallant soldiers, strongly condemned this unwarranted attack.

He reassured that efforts are ongoing to track down these criminals to pay for their crimes. Consequently, members of the general public are kindly requested to provide credible and actionable intelligence that could lead to the arrest of these criminals.”

Vanguard News