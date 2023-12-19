Gunmen abduct Taraba chief, two police officers, 13 others

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Tragedy struck in Pupule, in Yorro Local Government Area, Taraba state, overnight when armed bandits in their numbers invaded the community and abducted 16 residents.

The district head and second-class chief, Alhaji Umaru Nyala, a police inspector, and a sergeant were among those whisked away.

It was learnt that the gunmen invaded the village around 2 a.m. on Tuesday while residents of the community were asleep.

Spokesman of the Taraba Police Command, SP Abdullahi Usman, confirmed the development and said the Commissioner of Police, CP Joseph Eribo, has ordered a manhunt of the marauders and the safe rescue of the victims.

According to him, “The strike force and anti-kidnapping squad of the police are currently combing the bushes with local hunters and vigilantes to rescue the victims.

“One of the police officers kidnapped was on casual leave while the other works and resides in that community.”