Guinness World Records: I did 1,300 songs in 120 hours for Bethesda Home for the Blind – Rhema Ahonsi

On November 25th, 2023, Rhema Joseph Ahonsi, a UNILAG student, embarked on a 120-hour singing marathon as an individual endeavor, aiming to break a Guinness World Record.
In an exclusive interview with Vanguard, Rhema expressed that since the beginning of his singing journey, he has sought a larger platform to showcase his musical talent. Having undergone numerous auditions for various singing shows, he ultimately chose to sing for 120 hours to set a Guinness World Record.
The 27-year-old student obtained approval from Guinness World Records in July and is currently in the process of compiling evidence, eagerly awaiting the results.
