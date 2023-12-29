Guinness Nigeria renovates its Eye Center at LUTH

By Moses Nosike

Guinness Nigeria Plc reaffirmed its unwavering dedication to Nigeria’s healthcare sector by renovating and re-equipping the Guinness Eye Center at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) in Idi Araba, Yaba, Lagos, recently. The facility, which was first built and handed over to the management of LUTH almost 30 years ago in December 1993 has since served as the Ophthalmology Department of the tertiary health institution, providing comprehensive ophthalmic care services to a wide range of patients across Nigeria and neighboring countries while also doubling as a crucial training center for undergraduate medical and ophthalmic nursing students.

The commissioning ceremony which was held on December 14, 2023 was not just a symbolic gesture, it signifies the company’s dedication towards ensuring that this vital healthcare facility remains a pillar of support for the community it serves as well Guinness Nigeria Plc’s commitment towards positively impacting the communities around her.

Speaking during the occasion, Dr. Omobola Johnson, Chairman of the Board at Guinness Nigeria Plc, expressed profound admiration for the clinic’s transformation, saying, “The Guinness Eye Centre transcends its role in healthcare; it emerges as a beacon of education, enriching the lives of patients and contributing significantly to the academic pursuits of medical professionals in Nigeria and neighboring countries.”

“For three decades, the Guinness Eye Clinic has been a bastion of exceptional and affordable eye care for Nigerians. Guinness Nigeria’s consistent commitment to donation of medical equipment worth over N5 million naira annually stands as a testament to its enduring promise to uphold top-tier services for all patients and it is impressive that the company has continued to improve the quality of service delivered by the facility to its patients.

“The beneficiaries of this remarkable initiative extend beyond the patients. It’s crucial to note that the professionals striving to assist numerous patients in overcoming various eye issues have a conducive environment to work effectively.

“Guinness Nigeria acknowledged this need and renovated the offices and workstations of these professionals, providing them a comfortable environment as they positively impact lives”.

Mr. Adebayo Alli, Managing Director of Guinness Nigeria Plc, underlined the crucial significance of the day, emphasizing,

“Today stands as a pivotal milestone signifying our unyielding dedication to Environmental Social and Governance principles and the welfare of our local communities. The Guinness Eye Center epitomizes our staunch commitment to addressing needs, fostering the vision of a healthier society.”

Prof. Wasiu Lanre Adeyemo, FAS, Chief Medical Director of LUTH, commended Guinness Nigeria for its remarkable role in advancing healthcare.

He stated “In 1993, Guinness Nigeria Plc built and handed over the multi-million-naira Guinness Eye Centre (GEC) to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital. Although, no formal opening/commissioning was done, but the Department of Ophthalmology of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital moved into the complex in December 1993. In 1995, as part of the commitment of the management of Guinness Nigeria Plc to maintain the standard of practice at the center, a yearly grant of N5,000,000 (Annual Equipment Support) was approved.

This has been given to date (28 years) making a total sum of N140,000,000 committed to Equipment support. In 2011, a sum of N3,200,000 was released by Guinness Nigeria Plc for the general renovation of the complex. This year (2023), the management of Guinness Nigeria Plc in furtherance of their commitment to maintaining standard of practice at the center embarked on comprehensive renovation of the center, these included but not limited to civil, plumbing, roofing and electrical works, furniture and aluminum works, comprehensive renovation of toilets and constructions of water tank, as well as painting of the entire complex. In essence, Guinness Nigeria Plc has committed a total sum of N161,300,000 to the renovation of the center in 2023.

On behalf of the board of management, staff and students of LUTH, and Nigerians in general, I would like to publicly appreciate this singular effort by Guinness Nigeria Plc to contribute their own quota as part of their corporate social responsibility to improve facilities in our hospital, we shall forever be grateful.”

The revitalized and upgraded Guinness Eye Centre serves as an emblem of Guinness Nigeria Plc’s commitment to prioritize healthcare, accentuating their unwavering dedication to uplifting the well-being of the communities and environments they diligently serve.