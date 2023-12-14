Guinness commits over N161m to renovate, equip LUTH eye centre

By Esther Onyegbula

As part of its commitment to healthcare development in the country, the management of Guinness Nig PLC has committed a total sum of N161, 300,000 to the comprehensive renovation of the Guinness eye centre.

The renovation includes plumbing, roofing and electrical works, furniture and aluminium works, comprehensive renovation of the toilets and construction of a water tank, as well painting of the entire complex.

Speaking at the official commissioning of the newly renovated Guinness eye centre, LUTH, the Board Chair, Guinness Nigeria PLC Dr Omobola Johonson, said: “We came back to renovate this center, working with the management of LUTH. It is a thirty year old building, but it is very functional inside with new beds, new equipment, new air conditioners, and new surgical equipment.

Explaining further, Dr Omobola Johonson said: it is our commitment to help the Nigerian people beyond what we do as a brewery company. It is a testament to our corporate social responsibility, what we like to see, what we like to do, and helping the community that has helped us to be successful. We expect that the federal government will do their part to support LUTH in maintaining the facility.

Assuring the management of its continued support, the incoming MD/CEO Guinness Nigeria PLC Mr Adebayo Alli, said: “we give our word that the five million naira annual grant will continue. What we expect in return is for the organisation to also maintain and keep the facility in good condition and then we can explore what the next frontier could be in terms of eye care. We will partner with LUTH and see how we can take this across the nation, touching lives yearly.”

“The Guinness eye centre is also a research centre, our prayer is that we get more people internationally to come into the centre and explore treatment. It will be nice for Nigeria to be the centre for eye surgery in Africa and we will be more than happy to come in and assist in whatever way we can to make that a reality. The driving force is simply giving back to society,” Alli added.

Appreciating the gesture, the Chief Medical Director of the Lagos state Teaching Hospital Professor Wasiu Lanre Adeyemo said: “On behalf of the board of management, staff and students of LUTH, and Nigerians in general, I will like to publicly appreciate this singular effort by Guinness Nigeria PLC to contribute their own quota as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR to improve the facilities in our hospital. We shall forever be grateful.

Explaining further, Adeyemo said: “The In 1993, Guiness Nig PL.C built and handed over the multi-million naira Guinness Eye Centre (GEC) to the Lagos University Teaching Hospital. Although no formal opening/commissioning was done, the Department of Ophthalmology of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital moved into the complex in December 1993. In 1995, as part of the commitment of the management of Guinness Nig PLC to maintain the standard of practice at the centre, a yearly grant of N5,000,000 (Annual Equipment support) was approved. This has been given to date (28 years), making a total sum of NI40,000,000 committed to Equipment support. In 2011, a sum of N3,200,000 was released by Guinness Nig PLC for the general renovation of the complex.

“This year (2023), the management of Guinness Nig PLC in furtherance of their commitment to maintaining standard of practice at the centre embarked on a comprehensive renovation of the centre. These include but are not limited to civil, plumbing, roofing and electrical works, furniture and aluminium works, and comprehensive renovation of the toilets and construction of water tanks, as well as painting of the entire complex. In essence, Guinness Nig PLC has committed a total sum of N161,300,000 to the renovation of the centre in 2023.