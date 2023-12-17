Guber Tussle: Kano people’s mandate is sacrosanct – Gov Yusuf

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State over the weekend said the mandate of people of the state is sacrosanct.

The Governor stated this when he carried out an on-the-spot visit to the Gwale Local Government secretariat where about 17 offices were set ablaze by yet to be identified miscreants.

Governor Yusuf represented by his Deputy, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo said the government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure justice and to maintain it mandate.

Comrade Gwarzo said the government is also not relenting in it effort to bring the culprits who perpetrated the unfortunate incident to book adding that it will not condone burning and destroying of public properties under disguise of politics.

According to him, “it is our resolve and determination that the New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP administration under Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf is leaving no stone unturned in the struggle for justice and justice for the people of Kano state. We are not demanding for anything less.

“The mandate freely given by the people of Kano state is sacrosanct.

“We are following all peaceful means and available legal means to ensure that our mandate is maintained and used for the benefit of the good people of Kano State.

“We will continue to appeal to you to remain steadfast, focused, remain alert and vigilant with what is happening within and outside the state. We will not let you down and not disappoint you.

“We cannot be distracted by miscreants. We are focused on what we are pursuing.

“We are assuring each and everybody in the state that we will take all necessary steps to ensure that nothing like this happened again and the culprits must be brought to book.

“We came to carry out on the spot visit to ascertain the extent of damage as a result of the unfortunate incident by the miscreants and to sympathize with the residents,” Governor Yusuf however said.