Group urges APC zonal organizing Secretary to contest Edo guber race

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

Ahead of the Edo governorship elections in 2024, a political pressure group under the umbrella of The Renewed Hope Ambassadors, has called on the South South Zonal Organising Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Blessing Agbomhere to join the race for the party’s ticket for the election in the state.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu through his Renewed Hope Agenda mantra, got the support of Nigerians in the February 25 presidential election.

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors which is made up of various groups committed to the enthronement of good governance in Edo state made their position known after its joint meeting held on the 30th of November 2023, where it x-rayed the contributions of Agbomhere in the performance of the APC in the 2023 Presidential, National and State Assembly Elections.

A statement signed by the coordinator of the Edo State Chapter of Renewed Hope Ambassadors, Dr. Richard Uwaifo, stated that “the young and energetic Agbomhere has the required academic capacity and track records to bring Edo state back on track” after what it described as ” the seven years of the tyrannical, visionless and purposeless administration of the outgoing governor, Godwin Obaseki.”

The group also resolved that Edo state requires a candidate with good education, innovative and creative leadership charisma and the connect to showcase Edo state in all spheres, claiming that all the above attributes are inherent in Dr. Agbomhere.

According to the statement, “It is their belief that the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole administration set Edo state on the path of economic prosperity and decent governance through massive infrastructural development and human capital development but the trajectory was cut short by the advent of the Obaseki/ Shuaibu administration.”

It enthused that ” Edo people will accept and receive Blessing Agbomhere with open hands knowing that he is the finest material to rebuild the state.”

It, however, noted that” while the groups and prominent individuals in society are clamoring for Agbomhere to come and serve the state, it is yet to be confirmed whether he has accepted their clarion call to serve.”