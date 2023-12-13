Group petitions AIG Zone 2, wants detention of lecturer probed

By Adesina Wahab

LAGOS: A group, Human Rights Monitoring Agenda (HURMA Global Resource Initiative) has petitioned the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, Zone 2 to probe the detention of a Lagos lecturer, Mr Idris Salami, by the Divisional Police Officer, Noforija, Epe, over allegation of illegal bunkering levelled against him.

HURMA, in the petition signed by Buna Olaitan Isiak, Executive Director, called for an in-depth investigation into the circumstances surrounding the arrest and detention of Salami, whose family had earlier accused some people of taking over their family lands and destroying their property.

The group added that in a rather untoward manner, the alleged land grabbers, led by one Rafiu, alias Otto, with the support of the police, accused Salami, the secretary of Adesada Oganjugbe Family, of illegal oil bunkering.

According to HURMA, the Adesada Oganjugbe Family of Igboye Town owns Otara Land situated between Epe Local Government Area of Lagos State and Ijebu Ode Local Government Area of Ogun State and Rafiu had led some people to forcibly take over the land.

“According to information made available to HURMA, the land grabbers allegedly entered the Otara Land of Adesada Oganjugbe Family in Igbooye Town sometime in August 2023 and demolished the survey and boundaries beacons, fences, corner pieces, foundations, building materials and crops plantation. The affected family, we are made to understand, wrote a petition against them through their lawyer to Area J Police Command, Elemoro but they refused to honour the invitation of the Police.

“Based on their refusal to honour the invitation of Area J Police Command, Salami who is the General Secretary of the family and whose property were also demolished on the land wrote another petition against the hoodlums/land grabbers to AIG, Zone 2 Command Headquarters, Commissioner of Police, Lagos State and copied Attorney General/Commissioner for Justice and other Police formations in the state.”

