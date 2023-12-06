Group expresses concern over lawmaker’s comment on 2024 Budget

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

A group, North West Patriotic Agenda for Asiwaju, has expressed dissatisfaction over a recent statement by a member of the House of Representatives, representing Gwaram Federal Constituency, Jigsawa state, Hon Yusuf Galambi over the 2024 budget.

President Tinubu had on Wednesday, presented the 2024 Appropriation Bill of N27.5tr, representing the 2024 budget estimates, to the joint session of the National Assembly.

Hon. Galambi is a Member of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), he had, during an interview with BBC Hausa Service, on Friday, accused Tinubu of presenting “empty boxes”, suggesting that, the President was not ready for budget defense but only came out to deceive the populace.

The Lawmaker, in the interview reproduced in English language and published by an online news platform, said President Tinubu read out his budget speech, including proposals for sectors, but did not give the Lawmakers the documents as was the tradition by previous presidents.

But, reacting in an open letter to the Speaker Rt Hon. Tajudeen Abbas dated December 5th, 2023, and co-signed by Comrade Abba Labbo Birnin-Kudu and Comrade Shehu Kazaure, they stated that Galambi’s statement does not reflect the position of Jigawa state people.

It reads in part, “A particular sore point, of us, his constituents is Honourable Galambi’s recourse to the media as his preferred means of communicating with us, which he does because he knows that his legislative agenda can barely be interrogated on the pages of national or local newspapers or the foreign radio stations he speaks with.

“Our lawmakers’ disdain for what interests the people of Gwaram Federal Constituency again came to the fore after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu presented the 2024 Budget to the National Assembly. Rather than interrogating the document and embarking on political horse trading to see how he could swing more projects to our constituency, he again embarked on his clout-chasing and attention-seeking in the media, which would in no way benefit the constituency.

“Nigeria is undergoing a rebirth under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu and the quality of representation that a constituency gets in the National Assembly is strategic to the ability of constituents to key into this Agenda. “