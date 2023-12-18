Group disputes purported appointment of Edo National Orthopaedic hospital boss

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENINCITY – A group, Edo Integration Network (EIN) has disputed the purported appointment of Dr Alfred Ogbemudia as the Medical Director of the newly established National Orthopaedic Hospital and has warned him to stop parading himself as such.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Benin City on Monday, spokespersons of the group, Dr. Etinosa Edomwonyi and Barr. Patrick Biose stated that the controversies surrounding the appointment of Ogbemudia and Dr Philip Ugbodaga by the immediate past Minister of Heath, Dr Osagie Ehanire and the Minister of State for Health, Hon Joseph Ekumankama respectively has since been laid to rest by President Bola Tinubu through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume in a letter dated September 7th 2023 that confirmed the appointment of Ugbodaga to head the hospital for a first term of four years with effect from August 1st, 2023.

They said “It has come to our notice that a certain Dr Alfred Ogbemudia has been parading himself as the Chief Executive of the newly established National Orthopaedic Hospital in Edo State. We wish to inform the general public that whereas there was an initial ambiguity in the twilight of the last administration of President Muhammadu Buhari regarding the headship of the new tertiary health institution owning to double appointments made by the immediate past Minister and Minister of State for Health respectively, the matter was effectively laid to rest with the confirmation of the appointment of Dr Philip Ugbodaga, a renowned Consultant Maxillofacial Surgeon, involved in the treatment of broken bones of the face, as the substantive Medical Director of the institution by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with effect from August 1st, 2023 for an initial term of four years. The letter conveying presidential approval to the Federal Ministry of Health was personally signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen (Dr) George Akume”.

Continuing, the group noted that, “as is usual with most appointments in Nigeria, there were protests and petitions written to the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation against the presidential confirmation of Dr Philip Ugbodaga and Dr. Chubado Tahir as the Medical Directors of the National Orthopaedic Hospitals in Benin and Jalingo respectively.

“The petitions were however dismissed and a written memo to the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare requested him to comply with the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the appointments. It is therefore surprising that whereas the factional Medical Director of the similar hospital in Jalingo, Dr Habila Umaru has since accepted the presidential intervention in good faith, the said Dr Ogbemudia has continued to illegally and vexatiously parade himself as the Medical Director of the National Orthopaedic Hospital in Benin in total disrespect to the person of the President of Nigeria and the Federal Ministry of Health”.

According to the group, “ just like there must be an end to litigation in court cases, there must also be an end to an ambition which has been brought to finality with the presidential approval of a substantive Chief Executive for the hospital in the person of Dr Philip Ugbodaga. No one must create an impression that Edo people are not organised and unprepared to host the South South geopolitical zone hospital whose slot was strategically cited in Edo State”, the group added.

As at the time of filing this report, Ogbemudia has responded to a text and whatssap messages sent to his mobile number.