Group demands justice for ex-Lagos gov’s son, Olaolu

By Dickson Omobola

A year after Dr Olaolu Mudashiru, son of a former Lagos State Military Administrator, Group Capt Gbolahan Mudashiru, retd., was reported dead after being murdered by a hit-and-run vehicle while cycling, a cycling group, Pitstop Community, has lamented the Lagos State Police Command’s inability to identify his killer.

The group, to which the late Mudashiru belonged, urged the police to conclude investigation into the incident, saying it is unhappy over the lack of promptness on the issue.

It stated this at a ceremony held to honour the deceased, who died on December 10, 2022, in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, General Manager of Pitstop, Opeyemi Adegboro, urged Lagosians to inculcate the habit of sharing the roads with one another, especially cyclists.

He said: “Today marks exactly one year that Dr Bob was callously run over by a vehicle on Gerard road in Ikoyi. We are gathering to honour his memory. Dr Bob (Olaolu Mudashiru) was an integral member of our community. Dr Bob took health and fitness very seriously.

“He was a doctor who knew the importance of health and fitness He was an integral member of this community. We are saddened by his loss.

“We are even more saddened that a whole year after his passing, the security agencies have not been able to conclude investigation into the accident. He was run over very early in the morning while riding with two other members of our community. Fortunately, the two other members of our community survived the terrible accident.

“We are saddened and that’s why we are gathered once again to remember him, his role and to also use this opportunity to call on the security agencies to conclude investigation into the accident.

“We are not happy that investigation was not completed on that matter as we expect that something will be done. We are also using this opportunity to tell Lagosians to share the road. As cyclists, we are riding for health and fitness. For these reasons, we should not be run over by vehicles. We encourage other road users to show concerns.”

Also speaking, sister to the deceased, Bolatito Ajibode, said: “I feel really sad that the hit-and-run driver has not been found. We took every step as a family. We were with the Commissioner of Police, we wrote to the governor and we wrote to the oba of Lagos, but the truth of the matter is that, what we needed to get the killer was unavailable.

“It is rather unfortunate that all the CCTVs in the entire Gerrard road didn’t work. There was no CCTV in the spot where it happened. It is rather unfortunate. From what we have done thus far, it appears the killer may never be found.”

On his part, the Executive Director of Vetiva Capital Management Limited, said: “We are committed to ensuring that his legacy is preserved which is why we’re here to do a ride and a walk in honour of Dr Bob. One of the things that we’re working on is a foundation, which is going to be launched soon. We miss him so much.”