Govt, political leaders must adhere to rule of law — HURIWA

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

Civil rights advocacy group, Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria, HURIWA has emphasiszed the need for the government and all political leaders to adhere to the rule of law at all times.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, HURIWA’s National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, lamented over the flaunting of the rule of law in the country, saying that it was detrimental and that such should not become a norm.

Additionally, Onwubiko raised concerns over the inauguration of the NNPCL Board. The rights group insisted that inaugurating the board with an ongoing legal battle was inconsistent with the grundnorm of the law.

He appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to review his decision and adhere to the principles of the rule of law.

Onwubiko said: “No individual is bigger than the constitution. The moment an individual is being exalted above the constitution and rule of law then we will be running a banana republic”.

On the sidelines, Onwubiko also lamented over the growing rate of insecurity in the Federal Capital Territory particularly kidnappings that have been regular.

He counselled that urgent action is to be taken, as this will show that the government cares about the wellbeing of the citizens.