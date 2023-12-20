Govt begins removal of illegal structures at Parkview Estate, Banana Island in Lagos

Tokunbo Wahab

The Lagos State government has commenced the removal of illegal structures built on setbacks of Mojisola Onikoyi Shoreline Estate – Parkview Estate – Banana Island collector drain in Ikoyi.

The Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, on Tuesday, said the move was made following the expiration of the contravention notice served on properties built on the mentioned location.

Wahab stated that it is to allow access to the collector drain for cleaning and maintenance.

During an earlier inspection of the area Wahab said many buildings in the area failed to leave the standard 3-metre distance to the drainage channel.

He, however, said instead of three metres, the government demanded only 2.5-metre space.

The Commissioner warned that any building that fell short of the guidelines would be removed.

He urged owners of the affected buildings to voluntarily remove such encroaching fences before the expiration of the ultimatum.