Governor Sheriff, Neyin others urge community on gains of PIA

By Jimitota Onoyume

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta state has enjoined oil communities in the state to make judicious use of the thirteen percent that will accrue to them from the Petroleum Industry Act, PIA.

The governor made the appeal yesterday while declaring open Warri oil and gas summit 2023 with the theme ,: ” on the development of host communities in Delta state and the impact of the Petroleum Industry Act, 2021″.

The governor who was represented at the three day summit in Udu local government area, near Warri by his Commissioner for Oil and Gas , Chief Vincent Oyibode also enjoined the communities to promote values of peace so they can fully enjoy the gains of the PIA.

” Communities should take their projects seriously. Community contractors should do good jobs for their communities.”

Earlier, oil and gas expert , Mr Alex Neyin , said their was urgent for change of attitude in several oil communities for them to see the gains of the PIA., adding that several communities in the Niger Delta were yet to get things right.

He said community leaders and community folks should insist on implementation of quality projects instead of seeking to share money meant for community development.

” We are still not there. We have to change our orientation. We should drop this attitude of wanting to share what comes to communities “.

Vice Chancellor, Federal university of Petroleum Resources, FUPRE, Professor Rim-Rukevwe Akpofure, Professor Emiri Festus and Chief Donald Ewerejoh in their separate papers enjoined communities to ensure the PIA succeed in their areas.

Earlier in a welcome address, Dr Akpo Mudiaga-Odje said the essence of the summit was for communities to be thoroughly acquainted with details of the PIA , adding that resource persons had been assembled to speak on all aspects of the Act.

Continuing, he said it was unfortunate that the PIA had vested powers on the oil companies to determine which community qualifies to be called host community in the PIA.

” Furthermore the definition of the word host community under the Act is so nebulous and untrammeled to even include non oil and gas producing communities , especially from the northern part of the country “.