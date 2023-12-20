Governor Radda signs N454.3bn budget despite security woes

By Ogalah Ibrahim

Governor Dikko Umaru Radda of Katsina State has signed the N454.3 billion budget for 2024 into law.

The official signing ceremony held at the Government House, witnessed by dignitaries including the Chief Judge and Grand Khadi, marked a key step towards steering the state through the coming year.

Governor Radda, addressing concerns about resource allocation, emphasized a commitment to prioritize needs and ensure strict adherence to budget implementation procedures.

He lauded the state assembly for its efficient 33-day scrutiny and passage of the budget, urging continued collaboration between the executive and legislative branches.

Beyond budgetary matters, Radda acknowledged the ongoing security challenges posed by bandits, claiming a 60% reduction in their activities.

He outlined ongoing efforts to address the situation in hotspots like Danmusa and Kankara, aiming to further quell the unrest.