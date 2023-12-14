Government must invest in grassroots to tackle poverty – Expert

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A financial expert, Anthony Owolabi, has advised the Federal Government to focus on investing in grassroots businesses to tackle poverty and grow the country’s economy.

He added that vibrant socioeconomic activities at the grassroots is capable of promoting the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country’s economy.

Speaking on Wednesday, while unveiling a N500million grant donated to Ayiwola Ifesowapo Cooperative Society by a group of Philantrophists to the people of Ayedire/Iwo/Ola-Oluwa federal constituency in Osogbo, he said the loan will be distributed to members of cooperative society in the area for businesses interest-free.

He said the best way to reduce poverty is to start at the grassroots level and empower the petty traders.

Owolabi, who is the president of Ayiwola Ifesowapo Cooperative Society, further explained that the purpose of the loan is to discourage begging and promote commercial activities for the betterment of the people.

“The initiative is an NGO arrangement to tackle poverty at the grassroots and is meant to give interest-free loans to people at the grassroots to do business that can earn them a living. The grassroots promotes the GDP of the economy. We must encourage petty traders irrespective of their political beliefs.

“The objective of this loan is to reduce poverty at the grassroots level. It will discourage begging and promote commercial activities.

“We have local intelligence that we should empower. The money some people need to survive is not big. Our women and girls are being molested because of little things that can easily be addressed by philanthropists in the country,” Owolabi added.

The representative of Ayedire Local Government, Afeez Oyesiji, appealed to the beneficiaries not to see it as a free gift, promising that additional benefits await those who repay their loans on schedule.