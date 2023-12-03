Gov Yusuf settles N6b gratuity of 5,500 retirees in Kano

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State

By Bashir Bello

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, on Saturday, commenced the payment of N6 billion gratuities and death benefits to 5,500 pensioners across the state.

The governor inaugurated the payment at a grand ceremony held at the Coronation Hall, Government House in Kano on Saturday.

Speaking at the event, Governor Yusuf said the gesture was part of his campaign promises aimed at improving the welfare of pensioners and workers in active service in the state.

He said that since coming on board, he has prioritised the welfare of pensioners and workers in the state by stopping “illegal” deduction of monthly salary and pension.

He said: “I have since been concerned about the plight of retirees. These people served their state diligently. They had spent precious moment of their lifetime working for the state, but at the end, they had not been paid their entitlements.

“This is a sheer injustice and this is the end of it. From now on, I will ensure that no pension and salary deduction henceforth.”

While condemning the deduction N5.4 billion of pensioners’ monthly pension, the governor promised to put a system that would see continued payment of gratuities and entitlements monthly.

Earlier, in his remarks, Chairman of the Kano State Pension Fund Trustees, Habu Fagge said the board had inherited backlog of N48.6 billion.

While assuring that the Governor Yusuf’s administration had put plans to ensure efficiency in the settlement of the gratuities, he said

The current administration would set a target of settling the backlog of the gratuity by 20 months.