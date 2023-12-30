Gov Yusuf reunites stolen children with their parents

Kono State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf reunited seven children stolen from Bauchi state with their parents yesterday.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday night by the Spokesperson to the Governor of Kano state, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

The Governor deeply expressed dismay over the development leading to the abduction of the seven children from Bauchi and then trafficked and sold in Anambra and Lagos states.

He expressed astonishment at the criminal syndicate specializing in the abduction, trafficking, and sale of children from the Northern States.

The Governor commended the efforts of the Kano State Police Command under the capable leadership of CP Muhammad Hussain Gumel, leading to the arrest of the suspects and rescue of the children.

He urged parents to remain vigilant and attentive to the well-being of their children as a fundamental responsibility.

The Governor also called upon his counterpart, the Bauchi State Governor, to take decisive legal action against the arrested suspects, recalling the case of 11 Kano children reportedly abducted and sold in Anambra a few years ago.

Earlier, Malam Saad from Bauchi, a parent of one of the stolen children, Abdulmutallif Saad, said he lacked words to express gratitude to the Governor and the Commissioner of Police, Kano State for their efforts towards rescuing the children.

Nine suspects, apprehended by the Kano State Police Command, were brought alongside the children they had stolen from Bauchi and intercepted at Mariri motor park in Kano en route to Lagos.

Speaking on behalf of the Bauchi state government, Barrister Sha’awanatu Yusuf, the Director of Public Prosecution at the state Ministry of Justice, emphasized the unity of Kano and Bauchi for the greater good.