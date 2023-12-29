Gov Yusuf lays foundation of N27bn interchange bridges in Kano

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, on Friday, laid the foundation of a N27 billion worth three layer interchange bridges at Dan’agundi junction, and clover leaf Overpass bridge at Tal’udu roundabout in the Kano metropolis.

At laying foundation sites, the governor said the major projects were initiated to reduce traffic congestion, ease travel, beautify the city, control pollution, and develop infrastructure and assent based in the ancient city.

While laying the foundation, the Governor reiterated commitments of his administration in infrastructure development in the state and determined to deliver more dividends of democracy especially to the downtrodden.

He said Kano as a mega city deserves massive infrastructural transformation to cater for the need of the over ten million urban dwellers and improve the socio-economic well-being of residents of the city.

The Governor also tongue lashed the critics of the projects describing them as enemies of the state.

He further stated that the 2024 budget he already signed into law gave priority to capital projects taking the lion share of 60%.



Governor Kabir Yusuf urged the contractor handling the project to “ensure timely completion, adhere to the contract provisions, use of quality materials as the government wouldn’t condone sub-standard work.”

On the financing of the projects, the governor said that it has been the tradition from his predecessors to “finance such gigantic projects through the joint- account manage by the State and local governments.”

He urged the people using the project routes and those close to the sites to exercise patience for the inconveniences the projects might have caused assuring that “plans are underway to create alternative routes for easy traffic flow.”