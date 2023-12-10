Gov Tussle: APC plotting to destabilise North — Arewa Coalition

The Northern Coalition Youths Movement Initiative, NYMI, yesterday, accused the All Progressives Congress, APC, of a hidden agenda to destabilize key states in the North to weaken the region’s economy.

While addressing a press conference at Arewa House in Kaduna, the Secretary General of the NYMI, Mr Ibrahim Mohammed Inuwa, said the group observed with dismay how the judiciary has become a lapdog of the executive arm of government.

Inuwa, who said series of moves were being made to undermine the region, lamented that the judiciary was being used to subvert people’s mandates in Kano, Plateau and Zamfara states.

He said: “Gone are the days when judges dish out logical judgments that are acceptable to the litigants in any disputes. It is however sad that the administration of President Bola Tinubu and APC has resorted to using the judiciary to snatch what it has lost at the ballot.

Under the APC, the votes of the people no longer count, this is because the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has become an extended part of the ruling party. In a bid to do the bidding of the APC.