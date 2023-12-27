Gov Otu lauds Tinubu, confers excellence award on indigenes

Governor Bassey Otu

By Emma Una, CALABAR

SENATOR Bassey Otu, the Cross River Stare governor on Wednesday night conferred award of excellence on eleven indigenes of the state occupying top positions at the national level.

Those awarded include: Gen Emmanuel Unandieye, Chief of Defence Intelligence, Senator John Eno, Minister of Sports, Dr Beta Edu, .Minister for Humanitarian Affairs, Justice Jane Essienanwan Inyang, Appeal Court Judge, AIG Okon Effiong Okon, AIG Emmanuel Effiom, Commissioner of Police Jigawa State, AIG, Patrick Ogon Edung, AIG Zone 11, Osogbo, AIG Paul Ojeka Odam and the State Chief Judge, Akon Ikpeme.

Otu who lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing indegenes of the state to top positions in his government stated that the award of excellence on them was to enable them form a synergy and to harmonise their effort at the federal.level in the interest of the state.

The governor stated that he was elated that their elevation to such positions was done while he is in power and assured that he would provide whatever platform needed to make them succeed.

“No state can play down on the importance human capital development benefits and social responsibility interest which these ones who have committed themselves to get to the pinnacle of their chosen careers can bring to our state and this makes them immensely qualified to be honoured” Otu stressed.

He called on them to replicate the zeal and commitment they ploughed into their career that took them to the top in the execution of their duties because they owe the nation excellence services and dedication to duty in line with the trust placed on them by the President.

,”To get to where you are, you must have gone through a lot particularly to.be an army general or an Assistant Inspector Genetsl of Police you must have escaped death not once, not twice you therefore have to continue to give your best in the interest of our country, state and communities.”

He said the unity of the state will continue to be sacrosanct while every effort will be deployed towards the development of the state.

Justice Jane Essienawan Inyang, the Appeal Court Judge who responded onbehalf of the awardees said they would continue to work in the interest of the state.

” We pledge in our respective capacities to continue to lift the banner of Cross River State high”

General Unandieye said he was thankful to President Tinubu for considering some one from the state and the area he comes from for the appointment and assured that he would put on his best to ensure maintenance of security in the country.

Unandieye was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Christopher Musa