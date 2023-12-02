Gov Lawal spearheads Dev Initiatives at 8th Pan African Humanitarian Summit

By Rita Okoye

The Governor of Zamfara State, Dr. Lawal Dauda, has embarked on a transformative journey to attract investment and accelerate the development of Zamfara State, Nigeria.

The Governor took the center stage at the 8th Pan African Humanitarian and Investment Summit, held at Hotel Terroubi, Dakar, where he actively engaged with investors to catalyze developmental projects in Zamfara State. The summit, a convergence of leaders, visionaries, and investors from 52 countries across Africa and beyond, provided a strategic platform for the Governor to showcase the vast potential and opportunities for growth within Zamfara State.

In a series of high-level discussions and interactive sessions, Governor Dauda Lawal highlighted the investment-friendly policies of Zamfara State, inviting both local and international investors to explore and contribute to the state’s economic and infrastructural development. Emphasizing the commitment to fostering sustainable partnerships, the Governor articulated a vision for Zamfara State that aligns with the broader objectives of the summit: driving positive change through strategic investments.

In a momentous recognition of his exemplary leadership and commitment to change, Governor Dauda was honored with the prestigious Pan African Changemaker Honor by the Pan African Leadership and Entrepreneurship Development Center (PALEDEC). This award celebrates the Governor’s transformative efforts in advancing the welfare of the people of Zamfara and contributing to the broader development of Africa.

Adding to the Governor’s list of accolades, the Prince County Council in Maryland also bestowed upon him a prestigious Proclamation from Prince George County Maryland for his outstanding contributions to leadership and development. The recognition underscores the Governor’s ability to foster positive change not only within Zamfara State but also on an international stage.

The Prince County Council, represented by Wala Blagay, Vice Chair of Prince George’s County Council and Kate Ndi, Maryland Governor’s Commissioner for African Affairs, commended Governor Lawal for his dedication to promoting collaboration, sustainable development, and socio-economic advancement. The award serves as a symbol of the strong ties between Maryland and Zamfara State, highlighting the importance of global partnerships in achieving shared goals.

Reflecting on this dual honor, Governor Lawal expressed gratitude for the acknowledgment by PALEDEC and the Prince County Council and affirmed his unwavering commitment to propelling Zamfara State towards unprecedented development and prosperity.