Gov Idris approves 8.9bn to upgrade, constructs 120 schools in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi state governor, Dr Nasir Idris has flagged off the construction and upgrading of no fewer than 120 schools in Kebbi with a contract sum of N8.9 billion.

Speaking in Bubuche town, Argungu local government during the flag-off ceremony, he said the gesture aims to reposition the education sector in the state which will run under the World Bank Adolescent Girls Learning and Empowerment (AGILE).

The programme seeks to upgrade 120 schools from primary school to junior secondary school and to senior secondary schools all under AGILE even as it will provide a conducive learning environment.

Idris added that his government is fully in support of the collaboration having seen the positive results of at least 40% increase in the enrollment of adolescent girls most of whom have proceeded to obtain their secondary schools.

We also appreciate AGILE for education grants to most girls schools in the state as we intend to sustain the collaboration to achieve the desired goals he said.