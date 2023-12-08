Gov Alia budgets N225.7billion for 2024

Governor Hyacinth Alia

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia has presented to the Benue State House of Assembly the 2024 Appropriation Bill of N225.7billion for consideration and passage.

The fiscal estimate christened Budget of Infrastructure, Development, Job Creation and Poverty Alleviation was present Friday to the Assembly in Makurdi.

The Governor explained that the title of the budget “is in line with our blue print, ‘Benue Strategic Development Plan’ which when implemented, will lead to a prosperous Benue.”

A breakdown of the estimate indicated that a total of N115billion was proposed as recurrent expenditure, representing 61.6 percent of the budget and a capital expenditure of N110billion while personnel cost was put at 54.6 billion representing 17.1 percent and non personnel cost or overhead cost was pegged at N54.8billion which represnts 10.3 percent.

A further breakdown of the estimate indicated that the Education sector got N33.9billion, Agriculture N28.2 billion, Law and Justice N12.9 billion, Security N10.8billion, Infrastructure N80.7billion, Social Welfare N7.8billion, while Commerce was alloted N4.2billion.

The Governor said Benue people were desirous of accelerated growth which his government was committed to delivering.

He note that “there will be improved infrastructural development with emphasis on road construction, digitalized economy, massive youth employment, improved agricultural growth, Sports development, increased funding for all tertiary institutions in the state as well as improvement in health care service delivery.”