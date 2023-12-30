Gov Alia assents Benue’s 2024 appropriation bill of N225.7bn

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia has signed into law, the Benue state 2024 appropriation bill of N225.7 billion.

The fiscal estimate christened Budget of Infrastructural Development, Job Creation and Poverty Alleviation was passed by the Benue State House of Assembly on Thursday, December 28, 2023 after it was presented to the House by the Governor on December 8, 2023.

Speaking shortly after assenting the bill, Friday in Makurdi, Governor Alia commended the House for ensuring its speedy passage.

The Governor who explained that the budget which drew its life from the policy document of the administration tagged “a Strategic Development Plan for a Greater Benue” provides for a recurrent expenditure of N120.4 billion, representing 48.9 percent of the budget.

The estimate also provided for a capital expenditure of N115.2billion representing 51.1 percent of the estimate and a deficit financing of N34.6billion representing 15.3 percent of the total budget.

The Governor said “the budget represents our clear and unwavering commitment to the wellbeing of our people and sustained growth of our great state.

“It is a road map that will chart the course for a future where our communities thrive, our economy flourishes and our citizens enjoy an improved quality of life.”

He said the budget would facilitate the construction and maintenance of roads and other vital infrastructure.

The Governor also assured that the budget would stimulate the economy of the state and create jobs opportunities for job seeker adding “the budget is a beckon of hope for job seekers and aspiring entrepreneurs.”