Gov Abiodun visits family of slain director, vows  to fish out perpetrators

Gov Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has assured the family of the slain Director of Finance and Administration in Governor’s Office, Mr. Taiwo Oyekanmi, and people of the state that the perpetrators behind the killing would be caught and brought to justice.

Prince Abiodun also said his administration would take full responsibility for the welfare and wellbeing of the family he left behind.

The governor made the promises when he paid a visit to the home of the deceased former director yesterday.

Mr. Oyekanmi was attacked and murdered on Wednesday within the Abeokuta metropolis while on an official assignment.

An emotional Governor Abiodun described the deceased as diligent, hardworking, honest, and God-fearing.

He said the Governor’s Office and the entire state workforce had been devasted by the killing, assuring that everything possible would be done to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“How could we imagine yesterday (Wednesday) morning that we will be here this morning condoling with this family.

“We are all heavily burdened, the pain not describable. He left us asking questions since yesterday afternoon. Taiwo was very hardworking, very dedicated, diligent, honest, unassuming, a man who loved God, who served God, very humble. He was very concencious.

“Let me assure you that we will do everything within my power to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to book.

“I will not leave any stone unturned until these criminals are arrested and dealt with; that much I also promise.

“I want to assure the members of his family, particularly his wife and children, that we will not leave you. We will take full responsibility for your welfare and for your wellbeing,” Prince Abiodun said.

He noted that the death of Oyekanmi was a painful reminder that life was a journey, adding that the deceased lived a life of impact, touched everybody, and was well respected by everyone.

Responding on behalf of the family of the deceased, his younger brother, Tayo Oyekanmi, thanked the governor for the visit, even as he said destiny had been sharttered, dreams cut short, not only in the family, but also the entire Ifonyintedo community in Ipokia Local Government Area of the state.

He urged the governor to unravel the people behind the killing in no distant time to assuage the pains of the family.