Gov AbdulRazaq lauds WINGATE for adding values to Kwara

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin, edited by Ayo Onikoyi

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara state has commended the Chairman of WINGATE Exotic hotel, Ilorin, Comrade Yemi Kolawole, for adding business and economic values to the state, barely three months after it commenced operations.

Barely three months after Wingate Exotic Hotel commenced operations, it has taken the Kwara state capital by storm going by the volume of patronage it has enjoyed thus far and service delivery, says Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq during his visit .

The governor who visited the hotel recently went round during a Three- day Workshop on Anti Corruption by the state government told the hotel’s management led by its Chairman, Comrade Kolawole that he was exceedingly impressed by what he saw.

According to the governor,”I like your layout,it’s good, Wingate adds value to Kwara state.I like the ambience of this place.”

Governor AbdulRazaq who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Professor Mahe Aliyu Abdulkadir further said, that”the friendliness of your staff to customers from what I observed is second to none,and for the fact that you people have created employment for residents of this state in tens and twenties you have done very well.This particular spot used to be bush,but going by what we are seeing here ,you have added values to Kwara state and you have done incredibly well.”

Comrade Yemi Kolawole later told Vanguard in an interview that this is the third time the state government would hold a program in the hotel and attributed the patronage to good standard, service delivery and facilities of the hotel.

Kolawole said that the management has turned the so-called disadvantage of the hotel situated in the heart of Ilorin,by the road side to huge advantages going by the unique services provided and the facilities in place.

“For instance,we have 32-Bed hi-tech rooms which has been continually used,so also are our unique services at our Bar,and Hall.We have hosted six events in three months since we started, and we have two in the pipeline.

“We have had three Pool parties Two award nights and three seminars.Our hall accommodates 500 people,but there’s a way we neatly partition it,when we have lesser crowd.”

He also said that the 24 hour IBEDC dedicated power supply and the Computer program Room services existing in the hotel are unique and non existent in any hotel in Kwara state .

Kolawole assured that the management would everything to maintain the virtues that have brought accolades to the hotel in three months in order to expand its base in the shortest possible time.